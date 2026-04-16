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Growth Stocks To Research - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Prologis logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flagged Prologis (PLD), Teledyne Technologies (TDY) and Hamilton Lane (HLNE) as the Growth stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume, marking them as top-traded growth names in the last several days.
  • Prologis (PLD) is the global leader in logistics real estate with about 1.2 billion square feet of properties and development projects across 19 countries, giving it scale exposure to demand for distribution and logistics space.
  • Teledyne (TDY) supplies advanced imaging, sensors and semiconductor components for industrial markets, while Hamilton Lane (HLNE) is a private-equity specialist investing across stages and sectors, offering growth exposure to technology and alternative-asset trends.
  • Five stocks we like better than Prologis.

Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, and Hamilton Lane are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings faster than the overall market, often reinvesting profits into expansion rather than paying dividends. They typically trade at higher valuation multiples and carry greater price volatility and risk, but offer potential for significant long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prologis Right Now?

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

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