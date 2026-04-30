Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) Plans $5.76 Special Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 5.7572 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a dividend payout ratio of 155.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste to earn $22.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $37.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 171.4%.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Trading Up 0.6%

ASR opened at $301.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $336.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a one year low of $292.35 and a one year high of $381.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 26.32%.The company had revenue of $495.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 704 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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