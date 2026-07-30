Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.60 and last traded at $89.4410, with a volume of 374913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.07.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Cibest from a "strong sell" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Grupo Cibest from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Cibest from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Cibest has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Cibest

Grupo Cibest Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. Grupo Cibest had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Cibest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.304 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Cibest's previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Grupo Cibest's dividend payout ratio is 147.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Cibest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 2,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 525 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 796.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Cibest

Bancolombia SA NYSE: CIB is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia's product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

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