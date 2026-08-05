Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $219.5840 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

NYSE:SUPV opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $794.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.60. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUPV shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Grupo Supervielle from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Supervielle from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Supervielle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 46.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 38.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,881 shares of the company's stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,568,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle NYSE: SUPV is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

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