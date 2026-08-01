Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

TV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.23.

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Grupo Televisa Price Performance

NYSE:TV opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Grupo Televisa has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $816.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $818.16 million. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grupo Televisa

In other Grupo Televisa news, Director Margain Guadalupe Phillips sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $25,365.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 838,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $477,816.75. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Viadero Salvi Rafael Folch sold 200,003 shares of Grupo Televisa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $112,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,478.32. This trade represents a 85.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,197,500 shares of company stock valued at $680,245 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

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