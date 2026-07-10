Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.2333.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research cut Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Grupo Televisa alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa Stock Performance

Shares of TV opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Grupo Televisa has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity at Grupo Televisa

In other news, Director Margain Guadalupe Phillips sold 44,500 shares of Grupo Televisa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $25,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 838,275 shares in the company, valued at $477,816.75. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robelo Francisco Jose Chevez sold 44,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $25,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 838,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $477,816.75. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,197,500 shares of company stock worth $680,245.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa in the first quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grupo Televisa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Televisa wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Televisa currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here