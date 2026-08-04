Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.2333.

TV has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Grupo Televisa

In other Grupo Televisa news, Director Viadero Salvi Rafael Folch sold 200,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $112,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,478.32. The trade was a 85.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Valim sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 225,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 574,500 shares of company stock worth $325,135.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa by 1,335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 125,473 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,819,600 shares of the company's stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 5,216.5% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 443,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company's stock.

Grupo Televisa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $816.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

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