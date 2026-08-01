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GSK (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
GSK logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded GSK from “Buy” to “Hold,” joining a broader analyst consensus of “Hold.” MarketBeat reports a $53.00 consensus price target, with ratings split among buy, hold, and sell recommendations.
  • GSK shares opened at $51.72 and were down 0.7%, with a 12-month trading range of $36.75 to $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $104.6 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.
  • Institutional investors own 15.74% of GSK; several smaller investment firms recently increased their holdings or initiated new positions.
  • Interested in GSK? Here are five stocks we like better.

GSK (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GSK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of GSK from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE GSK opened at $51.72 on Friday. GSK has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in GSK by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GSK (NYSE:GSK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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