Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.8333.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,983 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,070 shares of the company's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.05.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $336.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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