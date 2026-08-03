Gyre Therapeutics (GYRE) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Gyre Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GYRE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. 8,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $660.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 1.92. Gyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gyre Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Gyre Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Gyre Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Gyre Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Weiguo Ye sold 12,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $78,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 700,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Luo sold 10,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $81,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,565,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,624,417.04. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,535 shares of company stock valued at $219,580. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,830 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target lipid biology to treat a range of metabolic, inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's proprietary platform combines lipidomic profiling with drug discovery tools to identify compounds that selectively modulate membrane lipid composition and restore normal protein function in disease-relevant cells.

Gyre's preclinical pipeline includes programs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Alzheimer's disease and autoimmune conditions, reflecting its strategy of applying a unified lipid-targeted approach across multiple therapeutic areas.

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