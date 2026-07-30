Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Down 5.8% - Here's Why

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.64. 66,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 64,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Gyre Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gyre Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gyre Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GYRE

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.80 million, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, COO Weiguo Ye sold 12,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $78,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,000. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Luo sold 10,136 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $81,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,565,226 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,417.04. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,535 shares of company stock valued at $219,580 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,830 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company's stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target lipid biology to treat a range of metabolic, inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's proprietary platform combines lipidomic profiling with drug discovery tools to identify compounds that selectively modulate membrane lipid composition and restore normal protein function in disease-relevant cells.

Gyre's preclinical pipeline includes programs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Alzheimer's disease and autoimmune conditions, reflecting its strategy of applying a unified lipid-targeted approach across multiple therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

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