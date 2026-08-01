H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTHT. Weiss Ratings cut H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTHT

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. H World Group has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at $888,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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