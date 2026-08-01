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H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
H World Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded H World Group from “Buy” to “Hold,” following similar downgrades by Weiss Ratings and Zacks Research. Despite this, analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $61.20.
  • H World Group shares opened at $42.69, compared with a 52-week range of $30.41 to $56.63, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $13.13 billion.
  • Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company, with recent activity including new stakes from Norges Bank and First Trust Advisors and increased holdings by AQR Capital Management and EverSource Wealth Advisors.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTHT. Weiss Ratings cut H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTHT

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. H World Group has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at $888,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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Analyst Recommendations for H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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