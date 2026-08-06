HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE HASI opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. On average, analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 311,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 117,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,561,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 916,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 386,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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