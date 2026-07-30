Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Haleon (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion.

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Haleon Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of HLN stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 16,090,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13. Haleon has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $11.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon

Institutional Trading of Haleon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,323 shares of the company's stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,106 shares of the company's stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 33.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 11.6% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company's stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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