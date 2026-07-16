Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Haleon plc (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.67.

HLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Haleon from GBX 335 to GBX 315 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 325 target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 512 price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 370 target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at GBX 358.50 on Thursday. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 317.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 416.10. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 341.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.30. The firm has a market cap of £31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26.

About Haleon

Haleon LSE / NYSE: HLN is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories - Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

Further Reading

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