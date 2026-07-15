Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

HLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Haleon to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Haleon alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Haleon by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 402.0% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haleon by 33.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haleon

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Haleon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haleon wasn't on the list.

While Haleon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here