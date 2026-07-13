Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $16.94. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $16.7250, with a volume of 39,184 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Daniel Timothy Hudson bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $331,600. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Hallador Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HNRG shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,038.2% in the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 320,759 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 292,577 shares during the period. Lubar & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,806,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,660,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hallador Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hallador Energy wasn't on the list.

While Hallador Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here