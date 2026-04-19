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Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • "Moderate Buy" consensus from eight analysts (four hold, four buy) with an average 12‑month price target of GBX 3,737.50.
  • Shares opened at GBX 4,518 (up ~2.5%) with a market cap of £17.06bn and a P/E of 49.40, trading above the analysts' average price target and within a one‑year range of GBX 2,612–4,579.
  • Halma reported quarterly EPS of GBX 55.32 with a net margin of 14.63% and ROE of 13.73%, and analysts forecast approximately 90.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Interested in Halma? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,737.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLMA shares. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,980 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Halma

Halma Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 4,518 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,922.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,678.25. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,612 and a 1 year high of GBX 4,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Halma (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 55.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Halma had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halma will post 90.5626134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in: - Safety - Protecting people's safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety. - Environment - Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research. - Health - Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes. Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

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Analyst Recommendations for Halma (LON:HLMA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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