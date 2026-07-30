Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ HALO opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $153,397.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,245,810.60. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HALO. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

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About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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