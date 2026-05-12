Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Up 6.6% Following Strong Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $71.86 and last traded at $70.8140. 768,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,718,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.41.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.12% and a net margin of 22.69%.The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS.

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Key Halozyme Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halozyme Therapeutics this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $103,155.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,443,853.04. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $599,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $477,200.20. This trade represents a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $6,073,942 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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