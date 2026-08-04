Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.3750.

HG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered Hamilton Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

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Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of HG stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director David A. Brown sold 37,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,199,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,000. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Jonathan B. Levenson sold 6,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $185,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 39,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,043.69. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 78.9% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 456,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,928 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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