Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Down 17.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Hammond Power Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background

Key Points

  • Hammond Power Solutions' stock price fell by 17.3%, dropping from a previous close of C$139.67 to approximately C$115.57 during mid-day trading.
  • Trading volume surged to around 406,890 shares, marking a significant increase of 708% compared to the normal average daily volume.
  • The company, which specializes in custom electrical magnetics and transformers, has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the US, Mexico, and India.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. 406,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 17.3%

The business's fifty day moving average is C$115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

Further Reading

