Hancock Whitney Q3 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Research

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney's current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney's FY2027 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Autonomous Res cut Hancock Whitney from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Hancock Whitney from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.25.

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Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $75.66 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $400.01 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Hancock Whitney's payout ratio is 41.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $28,005.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,432.56. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,664 shares of the company's stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 22.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 287,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 951.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 112,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company's stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation NASDAQ: HWC is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company's core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

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