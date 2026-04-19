Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 278 to GBX 318 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 225 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Harbour Energy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 281 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 321. The firm has a market cap of £4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 269.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harbour Energy

In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total value of £153,000,000. Also, insider Alexander Krane sold 421,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267, for a total value of £1,124,235.54. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Further Reading

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