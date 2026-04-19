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Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Harbour Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" on Harbour Energy (3 buys, 2 holds) with an average 12‑month price target of GBX 284.60; JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 318 (neutral) while Berenberg reaffirmed a GBX 225 hold.
  • There has been significant insider selling recently — Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares at GBX 255 (~£153m) and Alexander Krane sold 421,062 shares at GBX 267 (~£1.12m) — and insiders now own 1.96% of the stock.
  • The stock trades around GBX 281 with a 52‑week range of GBX 146.40–321 and a market cap of £4.41bn; the company shows a negative P/E (-17.56) and a high debt‑to‑equity ratio (20.81), signaling profitability and leverage concerns.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Harbour Energy.

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 278 to GBX 318 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 225 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBR

Harbour Energy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 281 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 321. The firm has a market cap of £4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 269.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harbour Energy

In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total value of £153,000,000. Also, insider Alexander Krane sold 421,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267, for a total value of £1,124,235.54. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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