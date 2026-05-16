Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.8889.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Weiss Ratings raised Harley-Davidson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Harley-Davidson from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

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Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $40,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,012 shares in the company, valued at $780,312. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,640. This trade represents a 58.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,758.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:HOG opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.27. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $31.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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