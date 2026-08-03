Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Nova acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $982,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 47,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,654.85. This represents a 525.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Harley-Davidson Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,747. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Harley-Davidson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,899,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,345,000 after buying an additional 2,095,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 456.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,378 shares of the company's stock worth $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,675 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $27,681,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,766,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6,537.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 937,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 923,706 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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