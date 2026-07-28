Harmit Singh Sells 98,144 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) EVP Harmit Singh sold 98,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $2,377,047.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,652.34. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 1,150,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Levi Strauss & Co.'s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company's stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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