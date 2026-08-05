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Harmonic (HLIT) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Harmonic logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Harmonic is scheduled to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12. Analysts expect earnings of $0.1683 per share on revenue of approximately $120.9 million.
  • HLIT shares recently fell 1.1% to $12.24, compared with a 52-week range of $8.47 to $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of about $1.33 billion and is predominantly held by institutional investors, which own 99.38% of shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with two Buy, three Hold and one Sell rating; the consensus is Hold with a target price of $16.60. Recent insider activity was negative, as two company insiders sold shares in May.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1683 per share and revenue of $120.8890 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Harmonic Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 53,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,150. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 31,766 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $420,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,153.76. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Copeland sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $57,190.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,001.60. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,645 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Harmonic by 23,297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,359 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered Harmonic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Harmonic from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLIT

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc NASDAQ: HLIT is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company's portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic's product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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