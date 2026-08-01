Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

HMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,169 shares of the mining company's stock worth $105,916,000 after buying an additional 1,910,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $82,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,468 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,042,664 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $60,549,000 after acquiring an additional 736,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,156 shares of the mining company's stock worth $59,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,479 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

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