Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.0714.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 20,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $1,862,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,804.48. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $1,049,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,408,645.76. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,186 shares of company stock worth $3,210,800. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,563 shares of the company's stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company's stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 141.11% and a net margin of 15.97%.Hasbro's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Hasbro's payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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