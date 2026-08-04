HC Wainwright Forecasts Coinbase Global Q3 Earnings

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coinbase Global in a research report issued on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global's current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coinbase Global's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $209.00 to $193.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $215.11.

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Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $402.16. The firm's fifty day moving average is $162.46 and its 200 day moving average is $180.54. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.92). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $5,970,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,374,080,000 after purchasing an additional 189,080 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $963,912,000 after purchasing an additional 134,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $656,744,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $574,832,000 after buying an additional 146,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,991,110.64. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $97,718.17. The trade was a 92.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Armstrong again urged the Senate to pass the CLARITY Act, arguing that clearer crypto rules would protect consumers, support U.S. innovation and provide greater certainty for Coinbase and the broader industry. Passage could improve Coinbase’s long-term regulatory outlook. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Urges Senate to Pass CLARITY Act

CEO Brian Armstrong again urged the Senate to pass the CLARITY Act, arguing that clearer crypto rules would protect consumers, support U.S. innovation and provide greater certainty for Coinbase and the broader industry. Passage could improve Coinbase’s long-term regulatory outlook. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase’s Q2 earnings-call discussion highlighted growth in subscription revenue and substantial activity on its Base network, which could help diversify revenue beyond transaction fees during periods of weak trading. Coinbase Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Coinbase’s Q2 earnings-call discussion highlighted growth in subscription revenue and substantial activity on its Base network, which could help diversify revenue beyond transaction fees during periods of weak trading. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase reportedly has access to Anthropic’s restricted Mythos AI model for security-related work, potentially strengthening its ability to audit code and defend against cyber threats. Crypto Firms and Frontier AI Access

Coinbase reportedly has access to Anthropic’s restricted Mythos AI model for security-related work, potentially strengthening its ability to audit code and defend against cyber threats. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive but have reduced their valuation assumptions: Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $184 while retaining an overweight rating, and other firms also cut targets. The revisions imply upside from current levels but reflect lower near-term expectations.

Analysts remain broadly constructive but have reduced their valuation assumptions: Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $184 while retaining an overweight rating, and other firms also cut targets. The revisions imply upside from current levels but reflect lower near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Coinbase’s latest quarterly results missed consensus estimates, with a per-share loss of $1.36 versus an expected loss of $0.44 and revenue of $1.22 billion versus an estimated $1.29 billion. Revenue declined 18.5% year over year, reinforcing concerns about the impact of the crypto downturn. Coinbase Quarterly Report Shows Effects of Crypto Winter

Coinbase’s latest quarterly results missed consensus estimates, with a per-share loss of $1.36 versus an expected loss of $0.44 and revenue of $1.22 billion versus an estimated $1.29 billion. Revenue declined 18.5% year over year, reinforcing concerns about the impact of the crypto downturn. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin fell below $63,000 while the Coinbase Premium Index recorded its longest-ever negative streak, indicating weaker U.S. institutional demand and potentially reduced trading volumes and transaction revenue for COIN. Bitcoin and Coinbase Premium Index

Bitcoin fell below $63,000 while the Coinbase Premium Index recorded its longest-ever negative streak, indicating weaker U.S. institutional demand and potentially reduced trading volumes and transaction revenue for COIN. Negative Sentiment: FalconX’s decision to cut about 10% of its workforce and retreat from a Singapore licensing application is another sign of stress across the crypto-services sector, potentially weighing on sentiment toward Coinbase and other digital-asset companies. FalconX Layoffs

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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