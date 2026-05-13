HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for RARE Q2 Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.20). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's current full-year earnings is ($4.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.35). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 91.03%.The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 232,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,560.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 99,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 4,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $116,606.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,747,515.80. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $185,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,688.80. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,214. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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