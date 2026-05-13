HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of Absci Q3 Earnings

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Absci in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Absci's current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Absci's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Absci had a negative net margin of 6,450.76% and a negative return on equity of 66.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million.

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Several other research firms also recently commented on ABSI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Absci from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Absci

Absci Stock Down 7.3%

Absci stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Absci has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Absci by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Absci by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Absci by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,391,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Absci by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 448,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Absci by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Absci

In other news, insider Andreas Busch bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 421,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $965,111.34. This trade represents a 31.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Absci News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Absci this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its longer-term earnings outlook for Absci, including higher FY2028 and FY2029 EPS estimates, suggesting improving profitability prospects over time. Absci analyst estimate updates

HC Wainwright raised its longer-term earnings outlook for Absci, including higher FY2028 and FY2029 EPS estimates, suggesting improving profitability prospects over time. Positive Sentiment: The firm also nudged up its FY2030 EPS estimate, reinforcing the view that Absci could generate meaningful earnings in the out-years if execution improves. Absci analyst estimate updates

The firm also nudged up its FY2030 EPS estimate, reinforcing the view that Absci could generate meaningful earnings in the out-years if execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also made modest revisions to near-term estimates, including slightly better Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS forecasts, but the company is still expected to post losses through at least 2027. Absci analyst estimate updates

HC Wainwright also made modest revisions to near-term estimates, including slightly better Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS forecasts, but the company is still expected to post losses through at least 2027. Negative Sentiment: Even with the revised estimates, consensus expectations still point to a full-year loss, and Absci’s recent quarterly results showed very low revenue versus expectations, keeping pressure on the stock. Absci earnings results

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation NASDAQ: ABSI is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning, synthetic biology and automation to accelerate the discovery and development of protein-based therapeutics. The company's Integrated Drug Creation® (IDC®) platform is designed to identify and produce novel antibody and enzyme candidates at speeds and scales that traditional biopharma discovery methods cannot match. Absci works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to generate, screen and optimize protein molecules for a wide range of therapeutic applications.

The core of Absci's offering is its end-to-end discovery engine, which combines proprietary algorithms, high-throughput laboratory automation and a deep learning framework.

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