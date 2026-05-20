HC Wainwright Issues Positive Outlook for PTGX Earnings

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.55. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.70 million.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.69.

View Our Latest Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

PTGX stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $107.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Bryan Giraudo sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,182,500. The trade was a 15.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 523,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,410,617.36. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 254,345 shares of company stock worth $25,810,506 in the last 90 days. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PTGX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist's approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

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