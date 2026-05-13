HC Wainwright Raises Earnings Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) - HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma's current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $194.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Raymond James Financial set a $89.00 target price on BridgeBio Pharma and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.19.

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BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,942,489.32. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $1,016,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 336,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,149,631.20. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock worth $16,615,979 in the last three months. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $210,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,828,746 shares of the company's stock worth $292,862,000 after buying an additional 2,261,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,000,457 shares of the company's stock worth $841,349,000 after buying an additional 2,259,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $116,802,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,348,731 shares of the company's stock worth $179,654,000 after buying an additional 1,329,537 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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