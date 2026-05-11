Health Catalyst's (HCAT) "Neutral" Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCAT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $3.00 price objective on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.80.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.99 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 816.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,344 shares of the company's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 149,981 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,455 shares of the company's stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst NASDAQ: HCAT is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.

The core of Health Catalyst's offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.

Further Reading

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