Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Announces Earnings Results

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The company had revenue of $278.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.620-1.660 EPS.

Get HR alerts: Sign Up

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE HR traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,056,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $22.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 109,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,728,491 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,391,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $210,041,000 after buying an additional 305,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,845,000 after buying an additional 5,393,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,033,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $119,213,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,605,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $95,006,000 after acquiring an additional 372,561 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthcare Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthcare Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here