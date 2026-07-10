Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DOC)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Healthpeak Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 369.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts: Sign Up

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthpeak Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthpeak Properties wasn't on the list.

While Healthpeak Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here