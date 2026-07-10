Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Healthpeak Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 369.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

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Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DOC opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,117,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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