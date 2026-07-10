Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Healthpeak Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 369.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

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Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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