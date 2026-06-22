Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.8571.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on DOC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 87.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,063.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 118,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 108,615 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,887,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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