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Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Helen of Troy logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give Helen of Troy a consensus "Hold" rating (1 sell, 3 hold, 1 strong buy) with an average 1-year price target of $19.00, while recent notes include UBS cutting its target to $16 and Zacks upgrading from "strong sell" to "hold".
  • Several institutional investors have markedly increased positions—Millennium Management added 653,300 shares to hold 1,049,381 shares, and UBS grew its stake by 386%—indicating renewed hedge fund interest.
  • Stock snapshot: HELE has a market cap of $435.1M, a negative trailing P/E of -0.55, and a 52-week range of $13.85–$36.58, with the shares trading around $18.86.
  • Interested in Helen of Troy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HELE. Zacks Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Helen of Troy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,299,000 after buying an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,989,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 490,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 458,979 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

HELE stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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