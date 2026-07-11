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Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Hello Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) fell below its 200-day moving average during Friday’s trading, with shares dipping to as low as $6.06 versus the $6.22 average.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: UBS set a $10 price target, Benchmark reiterated a Buy, and Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock to Sell. MarketBeat shows an overall Hold rating with an average target price of $9.05.
  • The company has a market cap of $651.87 million and a P/E ratio of 9.47, while institutional investors own 50.96% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $6.06. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 498,060 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Hello Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Hello Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOMO

Hello Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $651.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company's stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc NASDAQ: MOMO is a China-based technology company specializing in mobile social networking and interactive entertainment. Its flagship product, the Momo app, offers location-based social discovery services that enable users to find and connect with new friends based on shared interests and geographic proximity. The platform integrates instant messaging, group chat, and content-sharing features, while also providing premium subscriptions and in-app purchases such as virtual gifts and sticker packs.

In addition to Momo, Hello Group's portfolio includes Tantan, a dating-focused social app designed to help users build meaningful relationships through profile matching and interest-driven swiping.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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