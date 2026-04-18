Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

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Helmerich & Payne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Helmerich & Payne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2028 EPS view to $2.01 (from $1.51), signaling a stronger longer‑term earnings outlook that could support the stock if the company meets improving 2028 dynamics. MarketBeat HP

Zacks raised its FY2028 EPS view to $2.01 (from $1.51), signaling a stronger longer‑term earnings outlook that could support the stock if the company meets improving 2028 dynamics. Positive Sentiment: Q2 2028 EPS was nudged up to $0.27 from $0.24, indicating slightly better expected performance for that quarter. MarketBeat HP

Q2 2028 EPS was nudged up to $0.27 from $0.24, indicating slightly better expected performance for that quarter. Positive Sentiment: Minor upward revisions for Q2 2027 and Q4 2026 (to $0.09 and $0.12, respectively) suggest pockets of expected improvement across upcoming quarters. MarketBeat HP

Minor upward revisions for Q2 2027 and Q4 2026 (to $0.09 and $0.12, respectively) suggest pockets of expected improvement across upcoming quarters. Negative Sentiment: Zacks slashed Q1 2028 EPS from $0.17 to ($0.01), a meaningful near‑term cut that raises concerns about seasonality, pricing or cadence of contract work and likely pressures sentiment. MarketBeat HP

Zacks slashed Q1 2028 EPS from $0.17 to ($0.01), a meaningful near‑term cut that raises concerns about seasonality, pricing or cadence of contract work and likely pressures sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other near‑term downgrades include Q1 2027 (to $0.18 from $0.20), Q2 2026 (to ($0.08) from ($0.06)), and a small trim to FY2027 (to $0.55), which together signal uneven near‑term demand/profitability expectations. MarketBeat HP

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 58,771 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $2,152,194.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 175,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,069.18. The trade was a 25.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,165,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $148,141,000 after purchasing an additional 194,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,222,536 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $121,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,474,036 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $76,741,000 after purchasing an additional 249,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,468,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $99,477,000 after purchasing an additional 465,440 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,132,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $47,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company's stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.55. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.16 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business's revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Helmerich & Payne's payout ratio is presently -31.35%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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