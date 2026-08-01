Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.36.

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Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,275.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock worth $165,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,655.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,116,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Henry Schein by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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