Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.6667.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Herc from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Herc Stock Up 0.0%

Herc stock opened at $133.62 on Monday. Herc has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.42. Herc had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 20.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company's stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc NYSE: HRI operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company's fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

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