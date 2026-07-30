Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.452 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 90.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Hershey to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

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Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $6.75 on Thursday, hitting $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,140. Hershey has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $179.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Hershey had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Further Reading

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