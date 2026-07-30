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Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Hershey logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hershey declared a quarterly dividend of $1.452 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record on August 14. The dividend implies an annualized payout of about $5.80 per share and a 3.3% yield.
  • Hershey has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years, but its 90.5% payout ratio suggests limited coverage cushion if earnings decline. Analysts expect a lower future payout ratio of about 59.3% based on projected earnings.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.90, beating estimates of $1.43, while revenue rose 6.6% year over year to $2.79 billion. Shares recently traded at $177.16, near the lower end of their 12-month range.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.452 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 90.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Hershey to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $6.75 on Thursday, hitting $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,140. Hershey has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $179.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Hershey had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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