Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.360-8.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion.

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Hershey Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $183.96 on Thursday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Hershey had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $190.00 price objective on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hershey from $249.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hershey from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $208.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,043,150. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Hershey News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hershey this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hershey reported second-quarter net sales of $2.79 billion, up 6.6% year over year and above the $2.63 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted EPS of $1.90 exceeded estimates of $1.43, helped by pricing and steady demand for Reese’s and Dot’s Pretzels. Hershey beats quarterly sales estimates

Hershey reported second-quarter net sales of $2.79 billion, up 6.6% year over year and above the $2.63 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted EPS of $1.90 exceeded estimates of $1.43, helped by pricing and steady demand for Reese’s and Dot’s Pretzels. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based: North America Salty Snacks sales jumped 22.9%, North America Confectionery increased 4.2%, and International sales rose 5.7%. The company also reported six-month sales growth of 8.7%. Hershey Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Growth was broad-based: North America Salty Snacks sales jumped 22.9%, North America Confectionery increased 4.2%, and International sales rose 5.7%. The company also reported six-month sales growth of 8.7%. Positive Sentiment: Hershey declared quarterly dividends of $1.452 per common share and $1.320 per Class B share, reinforcing its shareholder-return appeal. Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

Hershey declared quarterly dividends of $1.452 per common share and $1.320 per Class B share, reinforcing its shareholder-return appeal. Neutral Sentiment: The company narrowed its 2026 outlook to 4.5%–5% net sales growth and reported EPS of $8.36–$8.52. The range is broadly consistent with analyst expectations, but excludes any potential future tariff rebates; revenue guidance of $12.2–$12.3 billion is near consensus.

The company narrowed its 2026 outlook to 4.5%–5% net sales growth and reported EPS of $8.36–$8.52. The range is broadly consistent with analyst expectations, but excludes any potential future tariff rebates; revenue guidance of $12.2–$12.3 billion is near consensus. Negative Sentiment: Management had previously flagged softer North American confectionery consumption, raising concerns about whether price increases can continue without pressuring volumes. Analysts maintain a predominantly “Hold” view, with several recently reducing price targets.

Management had previously flagged softer North American confectionery consumption, raising concerns about whether price increases can continue without pressuring volumes. Analysts maintain a predominantly “Hold” view, with several recently reducing price targets. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity remains a cautionary signal: reported insider transactions over the past six months included no purchases and 485 sales. CFO Steven Voskuil’s recent $255,000 sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance but still adds selling pressure to the narrative. Insider Selling: Hershey CFO Sells Shares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company's stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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