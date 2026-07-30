Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Hershey logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hershey reported a strong second quarter, with revenue of $2.79 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.90, both above analyst expectations. Growth was led by salty snacks, confectionery and international sales.
  • The company set FY 2026 guidance at $8.36–$8.52 EPS and $12.2–$12.3 billion in revenue, broadly in line with consensus estimates and reflecting expected net sales growth of 4.5%–5%.
  • Despite the earnings beat, analysts remain cautious: Hershey carries a consensus “Hold” rating, several price targets were recently reduced, and softer North American confectionery demand and continued insider selling remain concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.360-8.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion.

Hershey Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $183.96 on Thursday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Hershey had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $190.00 price objective on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hershey from $249.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hershey from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $208.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,043,150. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Hershey News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hershey this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Hershey reported second-quarter net sales of $2.79 billion, up 6.6% year over year and above the $2.63 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted EPS of $1.90 exceeded estimates of $1.43, helped by pricing and steady demand for Reese’s and Dot’s Pretzels. Hershey beats quarterly sales estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based: North America Salty Snacks sales jumped 22.9%, North America Confectionery increased 4.2%, and International sales rose 5.7%. The company also reported six-month sales growth of 8.7%. Hershey Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Hershey declared quarterly dividends of $1.452 per common share and $1.320 per Class B share, reinforcing its shareholder-return appeal. Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company narrowed its 2026 outlook to 4.5%–5% net sales growth and reported EPS of $8.36–$8.52. The range is broadly consistent with analyst expectations, but excludes any potential future tariff rebates; revenue guidance of $12.2–$12.3 billion is near consensus.
  • Negative Sentiment: Management had previously flagged softer North American confectionery consumption, raising concerns about whether price increases can continue without pressuring volumes. Analysts maintain a predominantly “Hold” view, with several recently reducing price targets.
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider activity remains a cautionary signal: reported insider transactions over the past six months included no purchases and 485 sales. CFO Steven Voskuil’s recent $255,000 sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance but still adds selling pressure to the narrative. Insider Selling: Hershey CFO Sells Shares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company's stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hershey Right Now?

Before you consider Hershey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hershey wasn't on the list.

While Hershey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The Exact Day to Buy Nvidia
The Exact Day to Buy Nvidia
From TradeSmith (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines