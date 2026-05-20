Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.4118.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,385.08. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $2,826,438.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,417,434.46. This represents a 66.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 113,906 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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