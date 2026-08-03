Hf Foods Group (HFFG) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $320.5390 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.36 million. Hf Foods Group had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. On average, analysts expect Hf Foods Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hf Foods Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Hf Foods Group stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. Hf Foods Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hf Foods Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFFG. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hf Foods Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hf Foods Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hf Foods Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hf Foods Group by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,450 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hf Foods Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFFG. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hf Foods Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Report on Hf Foods Group

About Hf Foods Group

HF Foods Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports and distributes a variety of ethnic and specialty food products primarily for retail and foodservice customers in the United States. The company focuses on value‐added fresh and frozen offerings that cater to growing consumer interest in Hispanic and other global cuisines. Its vertically integrated operations include in‐house manufacturing, procurement of specialty ingredients, and third‐party distribution partnerships.

The company's product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including fresh and frozen tamales, enchiladas, empanadas, tortillas and quesadillas, as well as shelf‐stable salsas, sauces, dips, spreads and snack items.

Further Reading

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